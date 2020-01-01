 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Stardawg x Kunduz Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Stardawg x Kunduz Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Ace Weidman's

Ace Weidman's Cannabis Pre-rolls Stardawg x Kunduz Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

About this product

Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman's is a working person's weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman's is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. Five 1 gram pre-rolls. Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawgx Afghani Kush | Star Dawg Kunduz offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. Star Dawg Kunduz's aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity.

About this brand

