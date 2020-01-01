About this product

Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman's is a working person's weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman's is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. Five 1 gram pre-rolls. Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawgx Afghani Kush | Star Dawg Kunduz offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. Star Dawg Kunduz's aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity.