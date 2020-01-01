About this product

Wicked Fine Flower! Affordably priced and high quality. Ace Weidman’s is a working person’s weed. Inspired by the success of 90+ wine cellars, Ace Weidman’s is a blend of high quality flower derived from pop-corn buds that are not quite big enough to be sold as premium flower. This flower contains the same terpene and cannabinoid profile of our best flower and comes from our own grow facility in, as well as craft strains from leaders around the state. Tang Tang Afghani offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz.Tang Tang Afghani’s aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. Afghani Kush is a land race Indica from the Middle East and Tang Tang is a land race Sativa from Jamaica.