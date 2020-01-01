 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush

by Acme Diesel

Write a review
Acme Diesel Cannabis Flower Blackberry Kush

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Acme Diesel Logo
We are a family of growers, providing the highest grade of sungrown organic soil grown Cannabis to the connoisseur's of Washington state. We currently grow over 20 different variety's of Cannabis. Our Genetic Menu has something to offer all of our patrons. From the highest Sativa's of the Market today, to classic Indica's. In addition with also produce a multitude of different form's of concentrates. These resinous concentrates range from Kief, Hash, Rosin, and BHO!!! These concentrates are produced in house, guaranteeing the highest level of quality and potency. Our products are available at many local and regional 502 shops through out Washington state. We also Process for other qualified growers. Please feel free to contact us about processing your harvests now or in the future fellow growers and processors...