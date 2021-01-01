 Loading…

  5. Apple - Syrup
Hybrid

Apple - Syrup

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Grab your double cup and pour up the sweet juices of Apple Activ-8! The full-flavor green apple syrup is perfect for any get-together or event. Shake or stir it up with your favorite beverage and prepare for the Activ-8 boosts of 98% Delta 8 Hemp THC. Pour up, and Activ-8!

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Apple Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.

