Hybrid

Cherry Pie - Disposable

by Activ-8 Delta 8

About this product

A summertime favorite, our Cherry delta 8 hemp THC disposable vapes are full of flavor and pack a consistent punch. Our disposable vapes are discreet and easy to use. Don’t forget, its pre-filled, so no need to worry about messy refills.

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

