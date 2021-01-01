Cherry - Syrup 6 Pack Tray
by Activ-8 Delta 8Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Welcome to the next item on your wishlist. Cherry Activ-8 is your gateway to relaxation with a smile. Just pour the syrup into your favorite beverage, shake it up and pour it up! Sweet, Smooth, Dank Delta 8 Hemp THC syrup, is everything the one thing you never knew you always wanted!
About this brand
Activ-8 Delta 8
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.