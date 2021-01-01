 Loading…

Indica

Grape - Shot 12 Pack

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Indica

Grape - Shot 12 Pack

by Activ-8 Delta 8

About this product

Ripe like fine wine fresh from the vine, this juicy fruit flavor is bursting with succulence and topped off with lingering hints of candied sweetness. Our mini shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot it back like a shot and enjoy the experience.

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

