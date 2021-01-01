Grape - Shot
Ripe like fine wine fresh from the vine, this juicy fruit flavor is bursting with succulence and topped off with lingering hints of candied sweetness. Our mini shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot it back like a shot and enjoy the experience.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
