Hybrid
Orange - Shot 12 Pack
About this product
Sweet and juicy, this orange Activ8 shot unleashes gobs of fruity flavor to celebrate the uplifting effects of fresh squeezed citrus. Our mini shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Get juiced and enjoy summer with just one swig!
About this brand
Activ-8 Delta 8
Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.
About this strain
Orange Soda
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
