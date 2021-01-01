Hybrid
Orange - Syrup
About this product
This tangy sweetness introduces a new tastebud, Orange Activ-8 Delta 8 Syrup! This full-flavored hemp thc syrup drops a sun-drenched grove into any concoction. Just pour up and mix up your double cups. Activ-8 Delta 8 Hemp THC and is packed full of flavor leaving you wanting to take sip, after sip…. after sip. Pour up, and Activ-8!
About this brand
Activ-8 Delta 8
Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.
About this strain
Orange Soda
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
0 customer reviews
