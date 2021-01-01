 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple - Shot

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Activ-8 Delta 8 Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Pineapple - Shot

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A tempting delight for taste buds, this tangy pineapple selection packs a sunny punch of bright flavors to conjure dreamy visions of tropical bliss. Enjoy each shot of summer, soaked with concentrated doses of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC.

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

