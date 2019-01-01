" 2019 Oh Canada" heavy fleece hoodie with marijuana leaf * 100 % Made in Canada *
by Knight Odyssey Gifts/ ImportsWrite a review
$79.00MSRP
About this product
"2019 Oh Canada " Black Hoodie with green embroidery Made 100% in Canada !! -Double hooded -95 % Cotton 5% Lycra -Embroidery -Deep pockets, -2ply hood inside and contrast -15 oz heavy fleece, -Draw cord, 2xl rib cuff and waist https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports
* Embroidered Apparel and other items *