"Oh Canada" Bongalow

by Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports

"Oh Canada" Bongalow

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Named: "The Bongalow" 'Oh Canada' *Smell proof *Size: 19 CM x 15 CM *Pockets: -1 for Vape -1 for papers and small scissors *Separate pouch for stash *Triple smell-proof blocker *100% Cotton *Sealed cotton inner fabric: -in purse -in stash pouch *2 zippers *Special key ring that goes with purse *Padded *Hand made *Embroidered https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey

About this brand

Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports Logo
* Embroidered Apparel and other items *