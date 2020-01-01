 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. The Bongalow: "Catnip for humans"

The Bongalow: "Catnip for humans"

by Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports

Write a review
Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports Storage Flower Storage The Bongalow: "Catnip for humans"

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

*"The Bongalow": 'Catnip for humans' *unisex storage *Padded *Smell proof * Size: 19 CM x 16 CM *2 Pockets: -1 for Vape -1 for papers and small scissors *Seperate pouch for stash *Tripple sent resistant *100% Cotton *Sealled Cotton inner fabric -In purse -In Stash pouch *2 Zippers *Special key ring with embroidered 'green pot leaf' *Hand Made *Embroidered https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/KnightOdyssey

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Knight Odyssey Gifts/ Imports Logo
* Embroidered Apparel and other items *