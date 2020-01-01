About this product

ADURA’s New-generation LED grow light modules (1966-GLA and 1950-GLA) using latest generation of CREE LEDs. “The Grow Light modules deliver dramatic power savings and unmatched product reliability compared to older generation of Grow Light technologies. The modules offer low power, high-efficiency, best in class thermal performance using ADURA’s patented SinkPAD TM – II MCPCB Technology, homogenous light distribution at precisely the right wavelengths and color ratios needed for superior photosynthetic response.” said Abdul Aslami director of sales & marketing at ADURA LED Solutions. “In horticulture application, LED lighting is most effective when the spectrum and level of the light are exactly tuned to the particular crop and growing conditions”. Plant growth is a function of photosynthesis. The spectrum of Grow Light modules is tuned to the plant growing task and plant light has photons from the blue to red (400–700 nm) part of the spectrum. Different plants have different light needs. ADURA LED Solutions offers standard and customized modules dedicated to a combination of spectrum, intensity, uniformity and light distribution. Solid state electronics brings the same advantages to agriculture as it has brought to all other industry segments it touches. Specification: 1950-A-GLA http://aduraled.com/product/horticulture-led/1950-gla 1966-A-GLA http://aduraled.com/product/horticulture-led/1966-gla The New-generation of LED grow light modules (1966-GLA and 1950-GLA) are available directly from ADURA LED Solutions. For any questions, please contact sales@aduraled.com. About ADURA LED Solutions: Located in Orange County, California, ADURA LED Solutions is Led by a team of thermal management experts and LED Module designers. ADURA LED Solutions is a leading USA manufacturer of high-quality LED modules, optimized for a variety of mid- to high-power indoor, outdoor and horticulture applications and are offered in 70+, 80+ and 90+ CRI across a broad range of CCTs (2000K to 6500K plus red, green, blue, amber) and Custom LED MCPCB design. Contact: ADURA LED Solutions +1 (714) 855-4446 E-mail: sales@aduraled.com Web site: www.aduraled.com