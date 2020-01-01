#1 The only approved card processor in the cannabis industry!
by Green Powered Solutions
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
Start accepting payments in no time flat with our hassle-free credit card processing solutions. Next-day funding available. The most secure standalone credit card terminals at affordable rates. Full-service point-of-sale systems perfect for any business type. Portability meets security with our reliable mobile platform. Accept credit cards through your PC with our USB swipers.
Be the first to review this product.