  5. Big Bud® Coco

Big Bud® Coco

by Advanced Nutrients

About this product

Big Bud® Coco is designed specifically for use with coco coir to live up to the special flowering demands of coco for growers like you. The addition of Chelated Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca) and Magnesium (Mg) alleviate the potential elemental problems commonly seen in this unique growing media because they powerfully deliver these critically essential secondary and micronutrients to your valuable plants at the most crucial time so you get the optimized yields you desire. Put Big Bud Coco to work for you today and start getting bigger more delicious buds in your coco grow room now.

About this brand

Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.