About this product
Your flowers get larger in size and higher in quality when you feed them Nirvana. Not only that, Nirvana helps plants like yours because during bloom phase they have a high carbohydrate turnover and need the potassium Nirvana provides for extra energy production. Use Nirvana with confidence, knowing we offer a 100% moneyback guarantee that you’ll see more value from your harvests.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Advanced Nutrients
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.