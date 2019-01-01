About this product
When you use 3-part hydroponics base nutrients, you get reliable, flexible, concentrated nutrients that give your plants the essential elements they need. Mix Advanced Nutrients' pH Perfect® Grow with pH Perfect Bloom and pH Perfect Micro to provide nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (along with secondary and micronutrients) that create nutrient healthy structure, vital metabolism, and productivity in your plants.
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.