About this product

Only expert coco coir growers need apply. When it comes to getting the bigger yields you want, the bloom phase is a critical time to get it right. Now you can get ready for your best harvests to date using Advanced Nutrients' pH Perfect® Connoisseur Coco Bloom. That's because this flagship formulation — now specifically enhanced for coco coir with exacting amounts of specialized iron — contains only the most potent, powerful ingredients, guaranteed to help drive your crops to the most productive bloom phase possible. And of course, pH Perfect® Technology keeps the pH in the "sweet spot" every week of the entire bloom phase. Simply use pH Perfect® Connoisseur Coco Bloom as directed and we promise you a harvest that will exceed your expectations. The bottom line: There’s no better base nutrient for elite coco coir growers who want to get the maximum genetic potential from their plants. We guarantee its superiority over any and all challengers – and we guarantee your satisfaction with our 100% money-back Grower Guarantee.