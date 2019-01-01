About this product
pH Perfect Sensi Bloom is the two-part base bloom base nutrients formula you can absolutely count on during your all-important bloom phase. Use pH Perfect Sensi Bloom to give your valuable plants the solid foundation they need for rewarding floral development. Use pH Perfect Sensi Bloom when you want the best from your high-value plants.
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.