  5. pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Grow Part A & B

pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Grow Part A & B

by Advanced Nutrients

About this product

pH Perfect® Sensi Coco Grow is a revolutionary two-part base nutrient that can be enjoyed by coco coir growers with any level of experience. This proprietary formula delivers humic acids, derived from natural leonardite, among other vital nutrients to your precious plants during the grow phase to ensure they grow to their full potential as quickly as possible.

About this brand

Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.