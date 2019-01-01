About this product

If you aren't using pH Perfect® base nutrients, you need to monitor your pH daily. That's because if your pH gets out of the optimal range, yield-robbing problems can afflict your garden. When the pH of the nutrient solution or the growing medium gets too low, you need pH-Up! Start adding pH-Up to your nutrient solution as directed on the label at the first sign of pH trouble, and make sure to monitor the pH level to keep your plants in the pH "sweet spot". You risk nothing at all when you try pH-Up, which is fully protected by our 100% money back Grower Guarantee.