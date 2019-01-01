 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Roots are the foundation of your plant's ability to intake water and nutrients so they grow well and produce the valuable flowers you so very much enjoy. Use Piranha to put the beneficial fungi into your root zone so your roots gain surface mass and increased ability to uptake moisture and nutrients. Your guaranteed results are increased plant vigor which rewards you throughout your crop cycle and at harvest time.

Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.