About this product
Enzymes are organic catalysts, which means they’re great at getting things going. One thing they do in your root zone is break down organic debris. Use Sensizym right now to get three different types of enzymes into your root zone.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Advanced Nutrients
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.