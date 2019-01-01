About this product
Patients looking for flower with extra punch needn’t look further, as aerīz Alien Rock Candy (ARC) tests regularly at 25%+ total THC. The award-winning, indica-dominant hybrid from Alien Genetics is Sour Dub x Tahoe Alien. aerīz ARC is distinguished by its brilliant trichomes, its sweet meets sour flavor and its instant euphoria. Those suffering from neuropathic pain, insomnia and/or fibromyalgia will find sweet relief in aerīz ARC.
Alien Rock Candy
Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle.