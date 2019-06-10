 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Alien Rock Candy Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Aeriz

aeriz distillate cartridges are made clean, without the use of solvents, and offer a convenient, potent vaping experience.

solventlesssommelier

Not sure why, but this had me straight freaking out. Sometimes, concentrates will make my muscles a bit spastic and I'll feel the urge to move, but I've never had anything like this happen. I was shaking uncontrollably for about 45 minutes and my heart was beating way too fast. The head high and euphoria helped to cope with this, but there was accompanying anxiety that really threw me off. Also, CO2 is a solvent, these products aren't solventlessly extracted! I get the argument because CO2 is non-toxic and safe, but I feel like the packaging is misleading. All this said, other people I know love his strain and this cartridge, but in the interest of not having what felt like a seizure, I will not be trying this again.

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.