solventlesssommelier on June 10th, 2019

Not sure why, but this had me straight freaking out. Sometimes, concentrates will make my muscles a bit spastic and I'll feel the urge to move, but I've never had anything like this happen. I was shaking uncontrollably for about 45 minutes and my heart was beating way too fast. The head high and euphoria helped to cope with this, but there was accompanying anxiety that really threw me off. Also, CO2 is a solvent, these products aren't solventlessly extracted! I get the argument because CO2 is non-toxic and safe, but I feel like the packaging is misleading. All this said, other people I know love his strain and this cartridge, but in the interest of not having what felt like a seizure, I will not be trying this again.