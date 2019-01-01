ARC Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g
by AerizWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our most versatile concentrate full spectrum hash oil (or FSHO) is most often consumed orally, but can also be dabbed, allowing you to enjoy this single product in a wide range of situations.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.