Bubble Yum

by Aeriz

4.73
Bubble Yum (Strawberry X Bubble Gum) is one of the rare, perfectly balanced strains. Equal parts calm and euphoric, the strain is characterized by a pungently fruity aroma and mint green nugs. A versatile strain, aeriz Bubble Yum is well-suited for daytime and the evening.

ChronicFlutist

I love this is flower and in the cart. This has become my go to morning strain. I am almost exclusively of an indica player overall. Finding something to get me up without making me feel freaked is kinda tricky. Previously, I used Jet Fuel. I think this is better for me. Calmer but still focused. I haven't even had caffeine yet, and I'm up. The flower tastes amazing. More like bubble gum than the strain bubble gum. The cart is not as sweet, but terp'd well. Good strain. One of my favorites.

limonene4me

This strain takes me back, there was a ton of bubblegum in Illinois back in the day but this one smells/tastes more like strawberry. Looks like 90s Dutch bud, dense, green, orange, covered in resin. I also was able to get this specific eight for a very good price at the dispensary.

rukkus86

I am in love with this strain!! Tastes just like a bazooka gum!! And helps my pain!!

About this strain

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.