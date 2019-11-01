ChronicFlutist on November 1st, 2019

I love this is flower and in the cart. This has become my go to morning strain. I am almost exclusively of an indica player overall. Finding something to get me up without making me feel freaked is kinda tricky. Previously, I used Jet Fuel. I think this is better for me. Calmer but still focused. I haven't even had caffeine yet, and I'm up. The flower tastes amazing. More like bubble gum than the strain bubble gum. The cart is not as sweet, but terp'd well. Good strain. One of my favorites.