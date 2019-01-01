 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  China Berry Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g

China Berry Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g

by Aeriz

China Berry Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g
Aeriz Concentrates Solventless China Berry Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g

aeriz FSHO is made in a closed loop CO2 extraction system. This method allows us to maintain medicinal properties of the plant. Perhaps the best thing about FSHO is its versatility - it can be dabbed, vaped, infused in food, or ingested on its own.

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.