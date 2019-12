solventlesssommelier on June 10th, 2019

Pretty great indica-leaning hybrid. Definitely one of those for the end of the day that could either put you to sleep or mellow you out while you proceed with the rest of your evening, reading a book or whatever. Pretty mild effects. Would definitely agree with another reviewer on this that its a very piney, skunky smell with hints of berry. I absolutely had to get this strain because my cat's name is Dexter :). Four stars for lack of transparency on what the crosses were for this strain.