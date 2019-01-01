About this product
The hard to find Edelweiss (Hindu Kush x North Indian x and Skunk) was created by breeders at Flying Dutchmen. Its strong and heady effects are sometimes paired with couch lock, so starting slow is recommended. After trying Edelweiss, it's obvious why this strain is beloved by growers worldwide.
Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.