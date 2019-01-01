Edelweiss Live Resin Sugar 1g
About this product
aeriz Live Resin Sugar is made using fresh frozen flower (never trim) to preserve the full flavor of the plant. The tiny, terpene soaked sugar crystals make for an unparalleled dabbing experience.
About this strain
Edelweiss
Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.