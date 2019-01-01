 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Edelweiss Live Resin Sugar 1g

Edelweiss Live Resin Sugar 1g

by Aeriz

Write a review
Aeriz Concentrates Solvent Edelweiss Live Resin Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

aeriz Live Resin Sugar is made using fresh frozen flower (never trim) to preserve the full flavor of the plant. The tiny, terpene soaked sugar crystals make for an unparalleled dabbing experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Edelweiss

Edelweiss

Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.