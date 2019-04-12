Chiefinwithchones
on April 12th, 2019
Edelweiss by Aeriz comes in a sleek container and has a gorgeous golden color, but beware, because this beauty packs a beastly punch with a sweet, flowery flavor
aeriz Shatter hardens into a glassy, flat surface because of its high terpene content. We use only the most flavorful, high terpene flower and it makes for an easy to handle, visually stunning result.
Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.