 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Edelweiss Shatter

Edelweiss Shatter

by Aeriz

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Aeriz Concentrates Solvent Edelweiss Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

aeriz Shatter hardens into a glassy, flat surface because of its high terpene content. We use only the most flavorful, high terpene flower and it makes for an easy to handle, visually stunning result.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Chiefinwithchones

Edelweiss by Aeriz comes in a sleek container and has a gorgeous golden color, but beware, because this beauty packs a beastly punch with a sweet, flowery flavor

About this strain

Edelweiss

Edelweiss

Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.