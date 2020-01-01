 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Face Off OG

by Aeriz

Aeriz Cannabis Flower Face Off OG

About this product

About this strain

Face Off OG Bx1

Face Off OG Bx1

A clone-only cultivar from Archive Seed Bank, Face Off OG Bx1 is a cross of Face Off OG and an unknown parent. Noted for its stark white trichomes that pop out of purple buds, this loud strain is not for the faint of heart. It has made its way through countless breeding projects and can be found in many of your favorite California strains.

 

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.