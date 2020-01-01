 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Face Off OG Live Resin Sugar 1g

Face Off OG Live Resin Sugar 1g

by Aeriz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

The story of Face Off OG begins in the late 1990s in California when Archive Seeds was gifted with the seeds of an exceptional OG Kush phenotype. This 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid shares its name with the 1997 movie in which Nicolas Cage and John Travolta literally swap faces (“I want to take his face…off!”), and the experience this strain has to offer could arguably be compared to losing your face. Dizzying euphoria goes straight to the head in an intensely psychoactive experience best reserved for veteran consumers. Its crushing full-body effects make this strain a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend.

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.