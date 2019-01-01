About this product
The sweet and citrusy strain Heavy Duty Fruity is Mendocino Hash Plant x Big Bud. It's known for a formidable THC content, a tropical aroma and flavor, and a delicately balanced effect. aeriz Heavy Duty Fruity is pleasantly versatile and well-suited for day or night.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Heavy Duty Fruity
Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.