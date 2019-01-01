Sativa Honey Sticks 100mg 5-Pack
About this product
We infuse premium honey and maple syrup in convenient disposable tubes, allowing you to medicate in a variety of delicious ways, from breakfast to your evening tea.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.