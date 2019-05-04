Ejennie
on May 4th, 2019
Great packaging and good price point . A few drops on my tongue and a few in my dab , and I'm good to go . Just twist and enjoy .
aeriz FSHO is made in a closed loop CO2 extraction system. This method allows us to maintain medicinal properties of the plant. Perhaps the best thing about FSHO is its versatility - it can be dabbed, vaped, infused in food, or ingested on its own.
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.