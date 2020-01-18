Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Notes of chocolate and mint pervade this euphoric, cerebral strain that provides a mental lift while gently relaxing the body. Effective at relieving headaches, pain, and stress, Lava Cake is both subtle and unforgettable. Indica dominates this hybrid of Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies, resulting in a combination of flavors and effects that’s nothing short of exquisite.
on January 18th, 2020
Very good taste and the smell is delightful. Does last a while when you smoke 2 bowls. #8 in my top 10
on January 7th, 2020
Received two big PERFECT nugs in their pre-packaged eigths. Unique Choclate/herbal Aroma. Good Smoke.