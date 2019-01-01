About this product
Lemon Tree Mid Tier by Aeriz
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.