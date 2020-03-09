 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Mac 1

by Aeriz

5.09
Aeriz Cannabis Flower Mac 1

About this product

Mac 1 (bred from the Capulator cut) may very well lead to love at first sight. Coated in a milky layer of trichomes, Mac 1 is eye-poppingly gorgeous. Its effects are not too shabby either... An upbeat, balanced hybrid, Mac 1 is a versatile flower for morning or night.

9 customer reviews

5.09

tbone420420

I never review strains but had to on this one... Arguably the best strain I’ve ever smoked and never say that. 31% buds just covered in trichomes. can taste and smell a bit of diesel, pine, and citrus in there very overpowering smell. Hard hitter good job Aeriz.

Budderfingers710

This shit is some of the best flower I've ever smoked hands down.. soooo good.. looks like its rolled in sugar

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.