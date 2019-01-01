 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. Maple Sticks Indica 100mg 5-Pack

Maple Sticks Indica 100mg 5-Pack

by Aeriz

Write a review
Aeriz Edibles Condiments Maple Sticks Indica 100mg 5-Pack
Aeriz Edibles Condiments Maple Sticks Indica 100mg 5-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made using all natural maple syrup, aeriz Maple Sticks make for a delectable infused product. Whether they're consumed solo or mixed with food, Maple Sticks make for a tasty treat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.