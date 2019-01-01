Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.