Pink Kush takes a notoriously long 10 to 11 weeks to flower...but it’s absolutely worth the wait. A member of the intense, sedating Kush family, Pink Kush is King Kush x King Kush. The Kush family is famed for its potent medicinal properties and the Indica-dominant Pink Kush is no exception. Patients looking for muscle pain or cancer-related relief will find solace in Pink Kush’s heavy body effect.
Pink Kush
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.