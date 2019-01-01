Pink Kush Live Resin Sugar 1g
by AerizWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
aeriz Live Resin Sugar is made using fresh frozen flower (never trim) to preserve the full flavor of the plant. The tiny, terpene soaked sugar crystals make for an unparalleled dabbing experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pink Kush
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.