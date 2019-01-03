25yearvet
on January 3rd, 2019
I like this stuff a lot. Haze looks, burn, and potency. Taste is very close to pink lemonade. Want to keep smoking… I would again!
Freshly squeezed lemonade on a sticky summer day? Not quite but our Pink Lemonade comes mighty close. Savor the taste and aroma of citrus with this Sativa-dominant hybrid. Part Lemon Kush and part Pink 2.0, our strain is noted for its vibrant look - a variety of bright greens with touches of rich purple. Patients can expect an energy boost and increased focus, along with a general sense of contentment.
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.