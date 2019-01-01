Pink Lemonade Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Filled with potent distillations from a variety of top-quality strains, our carts are the cleanest and most convenient way to medicate discreetly and effectively.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.