About this product
Our aeroponic flower is unmatched in purity and consistency, ensuring the highest quality experience throughout our line of products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.