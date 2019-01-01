About this product
Shiva Skunk by Aeriz
About this strain
Shiva Skunk
Shiva Skunk by Sensi Seeds is among the most powerful varieties in the Skunk family, crossing the famous Skunk #1 with the resinous and hardy Northern Lights #5. This potent indica inherits the sweet, pungent aroma typical of Skunk varieties and the high-yielding potential of its Northern Lights mother. Its effects tend toward the lazy side of the spectrum, so evening use is recommended.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.